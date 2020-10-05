Missed out on your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline content this past weekend? We got you covered.

Here are five stories from the weekend to catch up on.

Lancaster city's police chief will retire at the end of the month, mayor says [update]

Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring as Lancaster's city's police chief, Mayor Danene Sorace announced during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Berkihiser's last day will be Oct. 31.

To read more, click the link below.

Houseplants are the hot decor trend: Here's how to do it right

Furnishing with flora is having a moment.

“Like everybody, I’m loving adding plants to a space,” says Doreen Cagno of Lititz. “They give it that visual interest and texture that you just can’t match with other accessories. And they are accessories — living accessories.”

To read more, click the link below.

Week 3 coverage from every L-L League football game [sports roundup]

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Week 3 of L-L League play is in the books. Here's our coverage from each ball game.

Click here to view the scores from Friday night's contests.

To read more, click the link below.

Safe Harbor bridge connecting rail-trails could become a national destination

It seemed like it would never happen.

This time next year, Lancaster County residents should at last be able to walk out on the towering, curving 114-year-old Safe Harbor railroad trestle, look down through a glass panel at the mouth of the Conestoga River 110 feet below and take in a sweeping view of the Susquehanna so grand that it is believed people will come from near and far to see it.

To read more, click the link below.

Will Lancaster County see a lot of snow this winter? AccuWeather issues winter predictions

Those hoping for a white winter may be disappointed, according to the most recent winter weather forecast from AccuWeather.

To read more, click the link below.