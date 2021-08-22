After years of planning and negotiations, Lancaster city’s newest water tower is finally taking shape.

The $9.8 million project broke ground in October, but only in recent months has the work started to resemble a water tower to passersby.

Crews began work on the 144-foot-tall steel structure this year, said Jeremy Brumbach, a senior project manager at Lancaster city’s public works department. By the end of the construction season, the water tower will pretty much be in place, Brumbach said.

The new water reserves will increase water pressure during peak-use times for customers southwest of the city limits, who are hooked up to the city’s water system. “I’m sure these people must be experiencing times when they probably can’t get their hair clean if they’re in the shower shampooing their hair, with some of these pressure decreases,” Brumbach said.

The 3-million-gallon tank will draw water from the city’s water main that pipes drinking water from its treatment plant in West Hempfield Township, Brumbach said. That plant pipes about 18 million gallons of treated water from the Susquehanna River every day, he said.

But work crews will have to wait until next year to make the finishing touches – mainly, installing water treatment equipment and painting.

If the water tower is completed by October 2022, the current plan, it would mark eight years since the city first flagged the site in Lancaster Community Park as an ideal location for the structure. That was in November 2014, according to a city presentation of the project from 2017.

The parkland is in Lancaster Township, but owned by the School District of Lancaster.

Early opponents of the water tower plan included a group called Friends of Lancaster Township Park, which argued locating the tower and a new elementary school in a park took away a much-enjoyed recreation area. The group formed in 2009, when the township proposed a center for emergency personnel at the park, including its fire company.

A leader of that group, Kim Lutz, did not return a call seeking comment.

After more public meetings and presentations of cost analyses from the city, in March 2019 the school board agreed to a 99-year lease with the city. That came after threats by Mayor Danene Sorace to use eminent domain to finish the project.

In April 2020, Lancaster Township’s board of supervisors approved the city’s stormwater plan for the project, since the new water tower would hinder the land’s drainage capability.

Another hurdle: the city also had to apply for a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a requirement for water-system projects. That permit usually has a turnaround time of six months, Brumbach said.

The project finally went out to bid the same month. The city awarded the contract to Delaware-based Chicago Bridge and Iron Services in August. Work began that October, mostly to prep the site for the following construction season.

Once the project is complete, water pressure won’t increase for everyone at all times – it will simply add new volume to the system so pressures don’t drop when many residents are drawing water at the same time, Brumbach said.

“Depending how many people are currently using water in the area, there’s probably times where it’s frustrating to try and get a shower, and maybe they’re changing their schedules based on that,” Brumbach said. “But that won’t be an issue after the south tank is done.”