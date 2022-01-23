Lancaster city's insurance company paid $50,000 to the mother of a now-deceased Lancaster man who was shocked with a Taser by a police officer in 2018, records obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline show.

Under terms of the settlement with Dana York, the mother of Sean Williams, the city did not admit wrongdoing. York signed the agreement Jan. 1.

The city paid the insurance deductible in place at the time the suit was filed — $25,000 — which covered the cost of its legal defense.

York pursued the case on behalf of Williams’ estate because her son was killed in Philadelphia in September 2020 while the case he filed worked its way through federal court.

Case history

On June 28, 2018, then-Sgt. Philip Bernot used a Taser on Williams after Williams failed to follow directions from police who were responding to a disturbance on South Prince Street near West King Street. Williams, who was unarmed and sitting on a curb, said at the time that he was confused by conflicting commands from two officers.

A video of the encounter went viral in the days afterward and Williams sued the city and Bernot a week later.

The county prosecutor at the time, Craig Stedman, criticized Bernot’s use of the Taser, but Bernot wasn’t charged because he was found to be following department policy at the time. One result of the incident was city leadership launching a review of community-police relations and later revamping the department’s use-of-force policy.

Bernot, a member of the department for 20 years, retired in July 2020.

The case was scheduled for trial in February 2020, but Williams failed to appear because he’d been arrested the night before when Lancaster police found him high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, on North Queen Street.

The trial was rescheduled, but in the meantime Williams was found lying in a Philadelphia street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. He was unresponsive and bleeding from his head when found, and died four days later at Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia police are investigating Williams' death as a homicide; it is listed as unsolved.

In the wake of his death, his attorney tried to transfer Williams’ suit to his infant child, but they later decided York was the better stand in. York’s attorneys did not return emails for comment.