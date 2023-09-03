A dense neighborhood of apartments and businesses could emerge where South Prince Street meets the Conestoga riverfront in Lancaster city over the next decade.

Further up the Conestoga, a 70-acre city-owned parcel on the Sunnyside peninsula could become a nature preserve, further renewing the city’s connection to the river.

The city’s first comprehensive plan in 30 years, titled Our Future Lancaster, is headed to Lancaster City Council next month. Council’s approval is the last step in a three-year process to adopt the plan.

The most ambitious plans involve changes to the Conestoga riverfront, Park City Center, the Lancaster Amtrak train station, and the county prison, but other changes would affect the entire city.

A committee of 19 residents and city staff consulted with 150 local experts and had more than 4,000 in-person interactions with city residents. From that, the most clear demand that emerged was to create equal access to safe affordable housing, economic opportunity, and green space for all sectors of the city.

Maxine Cook, a city planning commission member who also served on the comprehensive plan committee, said her main takeaway from the process was that Lancaster residents want a welcoming, clean, safe place to live. She hoped more residents would engage with the process, but said the committee made an effort to include feedback from the city’s diverse community.

“I think it provided hope to people to begin to feel like their voices matter in this city process,” she said.

Lancaster County Controller Lisa Colon, who lives in the city’s northwest and served on the comprehensive plan committee, said the residents she met during the process wanted to see equal access for residents of all quadrants of the city to affordable housing, food, and economic growth, particularly the southeast.

“It was – expand the economic opportunity equally. Strengthen the neighborhoods and housing for everyone, and build the community the way the current individuals want, and what they think would be good for their kids and grandkids,” she said.

Building equity

The comprehensive plan looks to the river as a way to chart a new path and increase equity for residents in riverfront neighborhoods, noting they are predominantly lower income communities of color that have experienced disinvestment over the decades.

Engleside is proposed as an urban center, which would allow taller buildings. Construction of a four-story 52-unit apartment building at 800 S. Queen St., near the Engleside area, is set to begin this year, and the city hopes to redevelop an existing public works building that overlooks the five point intersection of routes 222 and 324.

Areas near the train station and Clipper Magazine Stadium, which are seeing growing interest from apartment developers, would be targeted as an urban center. As is Park City Center, where the planners envision high-density housing proposed alongside existing commercial uses. The site is 105 acres, and the city hopes to work with the mall’s owners on a separate plan to guide its future development.

Neighborhoods across the city would see expansion to mixed use areas allowing commercial and residential, with the goal of growing businesses aimed at serving neighborhood residents.

Under Review

The city planning commission voted to adopt the plan on Aug. 16. That began a 45-day official review period during which the county planning department, the School District of Lancaster, and surrounding municipalities will all get a chance to comment on the plan before it goes to council for adoption.

It’s possible their input could further shape the plan. The planning commission voted to explore extending the downtown urban center southward, in anticipation of two major forthcoming projects at the intersection of Queen and Vine streets – Willow Valley’s Mosaic, which would be the city’s tallest building at 20 stories, and the restoration of the historic Thaddeus Stevens home.

City Council’s community planning committee plans to discuss the comprehensive plan at its Oct. 2 meeting, and final adoption could possibly come on Oct. 24. That would also be the final opportunity for residents to comment on the plan.

If City Council votes to adopt the plan, Smith said, next steps would include creating a new zoning map that would reflect the changes recommended in the comprehensive plan. The city’s Bureau of Planning also hopes to create another plan specifically targeted at the east side of Lancaster city and the site of the current county prison at 625 E. King St. A new county prison is being built just outside the city limits in Lancaster Township.

After three years working on the comprehensive plan, starting with virtual meetings during the pandemic, committee members say they are excited to see the plan headed for adoption. But they recognize that the end of that process is really just the beginning of putting the residents' recommendations into practice.

“What’s important to me is that this plan be executed,” Cook said.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.