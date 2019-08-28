Lancaster’s Zoning Hearing Board declined this month to allow a multi-unit residential building to be used as an Airbnb-style short-term rental.

Applicant Nathan Stoltzfus appeared before the board to seek a use variance for a visitor house rental at 311-313 W. King St. Unanimously, the board voted against granting it.

To receive a use variance, an applicant must demonstrate a property “is not usable as zoned,” board solicitor Dan Blakinger said.

The building in question is a five-family dwelling on a block zoned high-density residential, according to city and county records. It is “clearly” usable under current zoning, Blakinger said.

Reached by phone, Stoltzfus said he had no comment. Applicants have the right to appeal to county court.

Lancaster city added provisions for short-term visitor rentals to its regulations in 2017. At the time, then-director of economic development and neighborhood revitalization Randy Patterson said rooms rented in a homeowner’s house weren’t a concern: The city’s focus was on investors acquiring and renting whole houses.

The city’s rules say a single-family house can be rented short-term provided it is registered as a rental and certain other conditions are met. No other type of dwelling is mentioned as eligible.

Renting any kind of “rooming house, dormitory, hotel, multifamily dwelling ... transient dwelling or other residential rental property” without a license is illegal under the City Code.

Prior to this month, the zoning board had approved four use variances for short-term rentals for two-family residences.

Blakinger declined to comment on those rulings.

“Every case is different,” he said. “Every fact pattern is different.”

In March, Lancaster officials estimated there were about 140 active Airbnb listings within city limits. Listings vary seasonally: An Airbnb spokeswoman told LNP there are currently about 640 active listings countywide, up from about 500 this past winter. She said Lancaster city and county Airbnb properties attracted 70,200 guest arrivals over the 12 months ending June 30.

Early this year, the Lancaster County Planning Commission released a document providing advice to municipalities considering regulation of short-term online rentals.

While such rentals can help boost tourism and allow families to make extra money, the white paper said they’ve also raised concerns about increased traffic, noise and other disruptions in residential neighborhoods; competition with other lodging types; and reductions in the stock of housing available for rent to local residents.

In Lancaster, City Hall “has and will continue” to study the issue of appropriate regulation, chief planner Douglas Smith said.