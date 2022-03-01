A Lancaster city woman has been charged after biting a man and assaulting him with a household tool last year, according to city police.

Amanda Nicole Johnson, 28, threw a pair of needle nose pliers at the man’s head, then punched him multiple times in the chest during a domestic disturbance in the city around 8 p.m. Dec. 19, according to an affidavit. The exact location where the incident took place was redacted from the affidavit.

Police charged Johnson with two felony counts of aggravated assault Sunday.

Johnson also scratched the man on his collar bone and bit him on the arm, leaving a large wound, police said. The man’s shirt was also torn during the assault.

The affidavit did not state what led to the incident.

Miranda Redzich, a public defender representing Johnson, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Judge Bruce Roth set Johnson’s bail at $100,000 during a preliminary arraignment Sunday. She remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Johnson will face a preliminary hearing March 3 before Judge David Ashworth.