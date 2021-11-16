Jessica Lopez told a federal jury Tuesday that Lancaster city police Lt. Nathan Nickel “slammed” her into a car when he arrested her four years ago.

Lopez, 33, of Lancaster, conceded on the stand that she was angry during the arrest. “I wasn’t probably the nicest person, I wasn’t probably the happiest person. But I wasn’t verbally combative,” she said.

After tiring of Lopez’s refusal to surrender the marijuana, Lopez said Nickel grabbed her arm, prompting her to instinctively pull away.

“Then (Nickel) grabbed me and slammed me into a car, and him and (another officer) cuffed me,” Lopez testified. “I felt powerless. I did not have complete control of my faculties at that moment … it hurt.”

The allegation that Nickel used excessive force when he allegedly slammed her against a car to handcuff her is the single claim in her federal civil rights lawsuit against the 24-year veteran that is being tried in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.

The case is notable in that it is the first excessive force case to go to trial in the past 20 years. Around 30 such cases settled with no admission of wrongdoing by the city in the past 16 years.

Lopez made a name for herself as an outspoken critic of police locally during 2020’s protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the Lancaster police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz. She was arrested twice during protests and is awaiting trial on those charges. She’s also a committeewoman for the Lancaster City Democratic Committee.

On the stand

The use of the word “slammed” was a point brought up under cross examination. When Lopez was booked at the police station after the stop, and when she made a complaint about her arrest a month later, she never used the word slammed, nor does it appear in her Oct. 2019 lawsuit. It also doesn’t appear in her September 2020 deposition in the case, although the word “pushed” does.

“That’s the word I used that day. But ‘pushed’ and ‘slammed’ is kind of like the same thing to me,” Lopez testified on cross-examination by Nickel’s attorney, David MacMain.

She also admitted she suffered no injuries.

“No, I didn’t suffer any injuries. Does that mean I get slammed into a car?” Lopez asked.

The trial is expected to conclude Wednesday after testimony from Nickel.

Lopez’s attorney, David Berlin, told the jury in his opening statement that Lopez’s actions did not warrant Nickel slamming her into the car.

“You’re going to have to decide: Did (Nickel) cross the line,” Berlin said.

In his opening statement, MacMain told the jury that Nickel didn’t slam Lopez. Rather, he and another officer pushed her against the car after she began resisting arrest so they could handcuff her. Placing someone against a fixed object reduces the risk of danger to all involved, he said.

Lopez had initially claimed that Nickel groped her breasts. U.S. District Court Judge Karen Marston, who is presiding, threw that claim out in August, finding no evidence that Nickel sexually gratified himself by searching Lopez.

The eight-member jury of five white women, one Black woman, one Black man and one white man will decide the case. To win, Lopez must prove to the jury that it is more likely than not that Nickel intentionally used excessive force.

Lopez’s suit seeks in excess of $75,000 in damages.