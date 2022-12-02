A district judge sent a Lancaster city's woman charges to county court stemming from a fatal 2021 crash in West Hempfield Township.

District Judge Miles K. Bixler held Whitney Webb's charges for county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Webb's charges include accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

Police charged Webb, 27, on Aug. 22, exactly one year after the crash happened.

The crash happened at 2:39 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2021 in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near the Mountville exit. Responding officers arrived to find drivers of a BMW and Chrysler, who were involved in the crash, dead at the scene, according to previous reporting.

Two passengers in the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

Two witnesses told officers they saw a dark Mazda 3 hit the BMW, which then went up a small embankment and rolled onto its roof on the highway. The Chrysler then hit the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right, according to previous reporting.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the two men killed in the crash at the time as John Bray, 66, of Stevens, and Matthew Ingram, 44, of Columbia.

Officers obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda 3 and obtained a search warrant to seized the vehicle. After analyzing Webb's cell phone records, officers determined her cell phone was in the area at the time of the crash, according to previous reporting.

Court documents indicate Webb's formal arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 23. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.