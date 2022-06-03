A Lancaster woman voted by mail for her dead mother in the May primary and is charged with forgery for doing so, according to court documents.

Cheryl Mihaliak, 60, was charged Friday with two counts of forgery, one a first-degree and one a second-degree misdemeanor.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of Lancaster County’s board of elections, notified a county detective that her office received a ballot for Teresa Mihaliak on April 28 that was signed and dated two days before, according to charging documents. However, Teresa Mihaliak was removed from the voter rolls on April 25 because she died April 14.

Miller did not immediately respond to a message to learn how her office noticed the ballot with Teresa Mihaliak’s name on it.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a news release that her office will strictly enforce election laws.

“Strict enforcement is intended to deter future conduct and necessary to protect the integrity of our elections, which are an integral part of a functioning democracy,” Adams said.

Cheryl Mihaliak told LNP | LancasterOnline that she requested mail in ballot for her mother and herself because she was her mother’s caregiver and her mother had recently fallen. The ballots were requested March 17.

“My mom never missed voting in 96 years since she was 18,” Mihaliak said, explaining she was trying to honor her mother’s wishes.

“Even though my mom was 96, we talked about politics. We talked about the Ukraine war. We talked about the Will Smith slap,” Mihaliak said.

She said her mother has been unable to go to polls to vote in person for seven or so years because she could no longer stand in line.

So she filled out the ballot for the candidates her mother wanted to vote for, including Democrat John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. Mihaliak said she set their ballots in a stack of mail but doesn't remember mailing them.

If convicted, Mihaliak won't be able to vote for four years from the date of conviction, according to the D.A.’s office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 before District Judge Bruce Roth.

At an October 2020 news conference on election fraud and potential for violence ahead of the presidential election, William McSwain, then-U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Commissioner Parsons said they knew of no recent incidents of election fraud occurring in Lancaster County.