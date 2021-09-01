A Lancaster city woman was charged with aggravated assault to a child and endangering the welfare of a child after police and first responders were called for a baby who was barely conscious on Monday, according to Lancaster city police.

Kayla Tucker, 32, is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail for the charges, according to court documents.

First responders were called around 11:20 a.m. to the 500 block of North Plum Street for a report of a 3-month-old baby that was barely conscious and having trouble breaking, police said.

The baby was taken to a local hospital to assess life-threatening injuries before being flown by helicopter to another hospital in the region, according to police.

Police said she is not related to the child, but was the child's care provider at the time.

As of Wednesday morning, the child is still in critical condition, police said.

Tucker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 13, in front of District Judge Bruce Roth.