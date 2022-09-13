A Lancaster city woman is facing charges stemming from a crash that happened on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township last year.

West Hempfield Township police charged Whitney Webb, 27, with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license, according to a criminal docket.

Webb's charges came exactly one year after the crash happened.

The crash happened at 2:39 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2021 in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near mile marker 258.2. Responding officers arrived to find drivers of a BMW and Chrysler, who were involved in the crash, dead at the scene, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Two passengers in the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

Two witnesses told officers they saw a dark Mazda 3 hit the BMW, which then went up a small embankment and rolled onto its roof on the highway. The Chrysler then hit the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right, according to the release.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the two men killed in the crash at the time as John Bray, 66, of Stevens, and Mathew Ingram, 44, of Columbia. Tuesday's release from the district attorney's office doesn't list either man's name or specify which vehicle they were each in.

Officers obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda 3 and obtained a search warrant to seized the vehicle. After analyzing Webb's cell phone records, officers were also able to determine that Webb's cell phone was in the area at the time of the crash, according to the district attorney's office.

Webb's criminal docket indicates District Judge Miles Bixler arraigned her on Aug. 29 and initially scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 19, which was rescheduled to Oct. 18.

Webb is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.