A Lancaster woman attacked a man with a kitchen knife, slashing him multiple times during an argument Friday night, according to city police.

Carmen Aida Garcia, 60, was arguing with the man inside a Crystal Street residence just after 11 p.m. when she grabbed the large wooden-handled kitchen knife and began repeatedly swinging it around, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Garcia first smacked the man on his head with her hand, then swung the knife around and slashed the man on his hand when he attempted to disarm her, police said.

The man suffered cuts to his finger and a minor scratch on his palm as he attempted to take the knife away from Garcia.

Police charged Garcia with aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

An attorney was not listed for Garcia in court records.

Judge Randall Miller set Garcia’s bail at $15,000 during a preliminary hearing Saturday. She was released from Lancaster County Prison the following day after posting that amount.

Garcia will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Thursday, court records show.