A Lancaster city woman was arrested for assault of her 22-year-old son with developmental disabilities, police said.
Ana Brito, of Southeast Ave., was identified in a social media video allegedly striking her son in a car while the vehicle was parked on Duke Street near Clay. She was arrested Friday, according to court filings.
Her son did not require medical assistance, police said. The victim is safe and staying with other members of his family.
Brito, 48, was charged with simple assault. Bail was set at $1,000 and she was released on unsecured bail.
“The Lancaster Bureau of Police would like to thank everyone that showed their concern by sending the video to our social media sites and calling the station,” police said in a release.