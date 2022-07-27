Nestled into the greenery on Chesapeake Street in Lancaster city is a pocket of affordable housing units, each with its own brightly painted door. Beside them are piles of dirt where the next row of homes will go.

Mayor Danene Sorace, City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla joined officials from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration in front of those units Wednesday to celebrate the next phase in the Conestoga North townhomes project.

“Our vision is to create a stronger, more equitable Lancaster block by block — and we’re adding blocks,” Sorace said. “Our teachers need housing, our firefighters need housing, our police officers need housing.”

The second phase of construction will add nine new homes to create an 18-townhome unit for families who earn less than 80% of the area median income, which, for a family of four in Lancaster County, is $66,400.

Carlos Graupera, CEO of Lancaster’s Spanish American Civic Association, which developed the project, said construction is expected to finish within the next six months, and the new townhomes will be sold by spring. The first phase was completed in October 2021.

SACA president Jose Lopez told LNP | LancasterOnline in October that five second-phase homes designated for families earning 80% of the area median income will be priced at $175,000 and $180,000. Three homes reserved for families earning 50% of the area median income will cost $155,000.

Each 1,500 square-foot townhome will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a full basement. Graupera said homebuyers are already showing interest.

“We’re not going to have a problem selling,” he said.

The $3.7 million second phase is funded by grants from the city, county and state that also supported the first phase. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program contributed $750,000, Keystone Communities Program gave $250,000 and the Neighborhood Assistance Program invested $90,000.

Sorace said the city’s goal is to create 300 new affordable housing units by 2026. Southeast Lancaster was picked for initial construction because it has more space to build new units, she said, though she hopes to see affordable homes built throughout the city.

Labell Olan is coming up on the one-year anniversary of moving into her new townhome, where she lives with her husband, David, and sons Darrell, 16, and Ethan, 12.

Olan has lived in the city for three years and chose her townhome for its accessibility. She said she can walk everywhere she needs to — like the grocery store and her children’s schools.

“I love my home. I love my location,” she said.