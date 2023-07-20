Lancaster City issued a warning to residents of seven properties to boil their drinking water until further notice after a water main break Thursday morning.

The city issued the boil water advisory at 6 a.m. for 542, 544, 546, 548 and 530 Milton Road and 703 and 651 Lampeter Road, near the Northeast Neighborhood Park.

Residents should not use the city water without letting it get to a rolling boil for one minute and then letting it cool. Residents should use bottled water or treat the city water before drinking it, using it to make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth or any food preparation.

The drop in water pressure from a break makes it more susceptible to microbial infection that could cause sickness. Infants, the elderly and residents with compromised immune systems should take extra precaution as they might be at higher risk for water-bourne illness.

The city is fixing the problem, and the advisory will stay in place until the issue is resolved. Residents can check if there have been any updates on the city's website or social media. Residents can also sign up for city alerts online. Anyone with questions can contact the city water department’s water quality lab at 717-291-4818 or the water emergency line at 717-291-4816.