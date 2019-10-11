The City of Lancaster has released an online video to build support for allowing municipal police to use radar.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the U.S. with such a ban, which dates back nearly 60 years. Police and city officials say allowing local radar use would dramatically improve their ability to enforce the law, reduce speeding and make streets safer.

The video features narration by city communications and marketing manager Amber Strazzo, over a series of drawings by Sarah Colantonio of local firm Work Wisdom, filmed in stop motion. It was produced for $2,000, Strazzo said.

At the end, it directs viewers to contact the state House Transportation Committee and ask them to move Senate Bill 607, which authorizes local radar use, to the House floor. A sample letter is provided on the city's website.

Watch: Use of Radar in Pennsylvania

What to read next