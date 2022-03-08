In the coming weeks, motorists will begin paying $2.50 per hour to park on metered Lancaster city streets, after City Council approved a $1-per-hour increase by a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.

The measure came from the Lancaster Parking Authority’s executive director, Larry Cohen, who came to three council meetings to argue the measure would incentivize motorists coming to visit downtown for an extended period to use a parking garage rather than occupy a space on the street for that long.

None of the seven council members provided any public comment before or directly after their vote Tuesday night explaining their decision. At press time, the council meeting was still in session.

The yes votes came from council members Jaime Arroyo, Amanda Bakay, Lochard Calixte, Faith Craig and Katie Walsh. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and council member Janet Diaz voted against the measure.

The ordinance change takes effect immediately, Cohen said after the meeting, but parking authority staff will need about a month to program the kiosks and individual meters to reflect the new rate at all 1,200 or so affected spaces.

“Our limited on-street space, which is right in front of a business, should be the most valuable space in the city,” Cohen told City Council at a February meeting. “So if you want proximity to that business, then there should be a small premium.”

That premium would amount to $5 for two hours, rather than $4 at a garage for the same length of time. The city's rates restrict on-street parking to two hours. Garage rates drop to $1 an hour after the first two hours and do not exceed $15 for a stay of less than 24 hours.

Cohen said incentivizing motorists to park in garages rather than on the street reflects the industry’s best practices.

After the Tuesday night vote, Cohen told LNP | LancasterOnline that the inverse has been true in Lancaster city for most of his 12 years leading the parking authority.

Various studies have shown that motorists cruising a downtown area for parking make up, on average, 34% of car congestion.

Early in Cohen’s tenure, he said, the parking authority’s garage rates increased to more than the city’s $1.50-an-hour rate, in place since 2006.

“It was a different board, so everything wasn’t looked at as a macro, the impact of the garage and the street together,” Cohen said after the Tuesday night vote, referring to the parking authority’s board when garage rates increased a decade ago.

The authority began to look at increasing the on-street parking rates several years ago, Cohen said, but the pandemic delayed plans to come to City Council for approval.

The Lancaster Parking Authority is an independent agency with a five-member board appointed by the city’s mayor. It also manages the city’s 10 public garages and surface lots.

But several residents Tuesday night and at prior meetings expressed concern that the increased rate would hit the pocketbooks of working city residents who park downtown to access services like the public library.

“We need to make sure we’re not harming the citizens of our city,” said Willie E. Shell Sr., a former independent candidate for mayor.

Unlike in many other cities in Pennsylvania, Lancaster Parking Authority is responsible for ensuring there is sufficient parking available downtown – city zoning rules dictate that developers are not responsible for providing adequate parking for their buildings – typically referred to as parking minimums.

Earlier this year, Cohen said he expected the change will generate an additional $600,000 a year in revenue for the parking authority. The agency will invest that money directly into improvements like more electric charging stations in the city and more improvements to the authority’s mobile app and other technology for parkers, he said.