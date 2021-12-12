The historic Lancaster City Visitor’s Center was damaged early Sunday morning after a fire was intentionally set outside, according to city police.

The fire was discovered spreading outside the Visitor’s Center at Penn Square at 3:02 a.m., police said in a news release.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but it had grown large enough to spread to the historic building, damaging the structure and some windows. The building was also filled with smoke, police said.

The fire department later determined the blaze was intentionally lit, starting in a portable toilet outside the Visitor’s Center.

An estimate of the damage caused to the building was not available Sunday. An exterior wall appeared charred Sunday afternoon, and several windows were covered with boards.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Visitor's Center stated on social media that they will be temporarily closed due to the fire, which impacted electrical service to the building.

A city police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Police are now investigating the fire as an arson incident. Investigators are checking the area for surveillance cameras and reviewing video footage to attempt to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information related to the fire are urged to contact city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

The building that houses the Visitor's Center dates back to the 1790s, previously serving as a city hall, a post office, a library, a Masonic lodge and the offices of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when Lancaster was the state's capital between 1799 and 1812.