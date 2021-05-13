More than 6,600 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31, according to data it recently shared.

Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition that addresses anti-Asian racism across the United States.

A Lancaster city woman is calling attention to the alarming trend by organizing a rally and vigil to support the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“Asians only make up about 2% of the current demographic in Lancaster (County),” said Julia Cao, who is Vietnamese. “Being Asian is the very broad sense of who we are. We need someone to give us that opportunity, that voice. And this is one way of doing it.”

The rally and candlelight vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.

Cao, 23, is an intern to the CEO at Lancaster-based FIC Human Resources Partners. The Lancaster Catholic High School and Millersville University graduate said the event will include speakers from organizations such as Church World Service, the Lancaster Interfaith Coalition and YWCA Lancaster, among others.

“I hope this event will start a conversation between the vast and diverse number of people in the Asian American community in Lancaster,” she said. “That’s the end goal.”

A Pew report released late last month found that 81% of the 352 Asian adults who participated in the survey said violence against them was increasing. The survey, which was conducted from April 5 to 11, also found that 32% of the Asian adults said they have feared someone might threaten or physically attack them.

Pew surveyed a total of 5,109 U.S. adults for the report, which was conducted nearly three weeks after a man fatally shot eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area spas. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney filed a notice in court that she will seek hate crime penalties against Robert Aaron Long, 22, if he is convicted of murder, according to a New York Times report.

The family of a former Ephrata man stabbed to death last month in Washington state want prosecutors there to charge the man charged in the incident with a hate crime. John Huynh, 29, was fatally stabbed April 25 following an altercation with a neighbor in Bothell, according to charging documents.

The prosecutor’s office, however, said it doesn’t have the evidence to file that charge against the man charged in the attack, Ian Patrick Williams, 25.

“While many details remain unknown, what is known is that attacks and hate crimes against (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) are on the rise, and we cannot rule out bias as a factor in this crime,” Connie So, president of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle, said in a news release Thursday. “We ask that the investigators look upon this death with a careful eye toward hate as a motivating factor.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office has not received any reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders in the county.

“Fortunately, I am not aware of any incidents in Lancaster County targeting this group. This office has not been contacted regarding any concerns, to my knowledge,” Adams said. “With respect to law enforcement, I am confident that our officers in Lancaster County will respond to any complaint of ethnic intimidation and investigate and charge the incident appropriately.”

Cao said the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will no longer remain silent, choosing instead to be seen and heard.

“Even if you aren’t planning to attend, just walk by and show support or take one of our little mementos or custom stickers,” Cao said of Saturday’s rally. “It makes a difference to know that people see us and know that we're here in Lancaster.”