Lancaster city water customers are being urged to reduce their water usage starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 14th, while the Bureau of Water repairs a leak in East Hempfield Township.

During the repair, one water plant and storage reservoir will be out of service and only one water plant will be operating, according to a news release. The repair will take approximately eight hours overnight should be finished by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“Customers will not be without water at this time, but water pressure will be lower than normal, especially on the west side of the system which includes areas in Manor, East Hempfield, Lancaster and Pequea Townships, and Millersville Borough,” according to the release.

Water customers may experience unpleasant tastes, odors, or colors overnight and into Saturday morning. Water will remain safe to use but should be limited in usage, according to the release.

“Customers who experience discoloration should refrain from using hot water or doing laundry until the water is clear to prevent sediment from entering their hot water system,” according to the release. “If water does not clear after the repairs are complete, customers should run a cold water tap for 15-20 minutes to clear internal plumbing and service lines.”

If these repairs take longer than expected, the Bureau of Water will update customers using the Everbridge alert system.

Residents with questions are asked to call the Water Lab at (717) 291-4818, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After hours, call (717) 291-4816 or (717) 684-5056 for assistance.