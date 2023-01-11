After a fire in a duplex on West Lemon Street killed two teenage girls on New Year’s Eve, Phil Boyer started thinking about his elderly mother.

The 93-year-old, who lives in an Olive Street rowhome, hadn’t updated her smoke detectors since the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire came out and installed them for free 10 years ago. It had taken some prodding from Boyer for her to get it done.

With the smoke detectors reaching the end of their useful life last summer, Boyer hoped city fire officials would again come out and replace them, but no such luck.

The city told Boyer the smoke detector installation program, instituted in 2009, was a one-shot deal. His mother would have to find some other way to obtain and install them.

Enter the Watchdog.

Boyer wrote to the Watchdog and shared his concerns about the policy. His mother, Rita Boyer, is lucky to have someone who can tend to her smoke detectors when the time comes, but not all senior citizens are so lucky, he said.

And even among those who are physically able to install them, not all are fiscally able. Sure, a $30 alarm might not seem like a big cost for some, but for low-income residents in homes that need multiple alarms, the cost can be prohibitive. For those who don’t have that kind of money – 1 in 5 Lancaster city residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau – it’s easy to push off the expense until it’s too late.

Fire officials told Boyer there were plenty of smoke detectors in stock. But the once-and-done policy was allowing alarms to sit on shelves, and Boyer worried the policy would put residents at greater risk of fire-related injuries or death. He didn’t want to see the Lemon Street fire repeat itself.

“That’s counterproductive,” Boyer said. “It would be different if they said they didn’t have them.”

After reading Boyer’s email, the Watchdog began to sniff around. City officials said they had never before heard complaints about the program, but decided it would be a good idea to revamp the policy. Now, according to Lancaster city chief of staff Jess King, residents can make use of the program as many times as they need to.

Fire safety in the city

The Lemon Street fire prompted city fire officials to alert homeowners to its smoke detector program. City officials will canvas the northwest neighborhood Wednesday, King said, to talk about fire safety with at least 90 households.

The city has no way of ensuring homeowners have working smoke detectors, King said. While it can encourage residents to stay up to date on their alarm systems, the city has no jurisdiction over private homeowners.

So it’s up to the homeowners to educate themselves about fire safety — like when their smoke detectors need to be replaced and how many their home needs.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, faulty smoke detectors cause about 1,450 deaths per year. Alarms should be installed on every floor, including basements, and should be tested monthly. Batteries should be changed every year. The NFPA cites missing or dead batteries as the main reason smoke detectors fail.

Where to install smoke detectors in your home Inside every bedroom

Outside each sleeping area

Every level of the house

Near stairways to upper floors

10 feet away from cooking appliances Source: National Fire Protection Association

Renters are subject to routine inspections per city code, King said, because landlords must ensure residences have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to rent out their units.

About 47% of household units in the city are rentals, which means a little more than half the people housed in the city could be at greater risk of fire-related deaths or injuries because they do not have routine home inspections.

Restrictions on inspections are why the city created its program in the first place, King said, so homeowners will have another layer of protection when it comes to fire safety. The Bureau originally put limits on its smoke detectors because they are funded through the nonprofit Lancaster City Fire Foundation, King said.

Spreading the wealth

Bureau officials told Boyer last summer his mother was not eligible to use the program again because the city wants to spread the wealth. All households should have the chance to get free smoke detectors, officials said.

But Boyer thinks the city should be excited to hand out as many smoke detectors as possible instead of letting them sit in a city office. When someone asks about the program, it’s a sign residents are thinking about fire safety, he said.

“I’d like to see the fire department run out of (smoke detectors) every year,” he said.

In 13 years, the Bureau has installed 9,905 smoke detectors for free, King said — some of which have been installed in the same household for different owners. That accounts for roughly 42% of all household units in the city.

It took a little too long for the policy change to happen, Boyer said, but it’s better late than never.

“Their first house can be my mom’s, because she still needs a few (smoke detectors) put in.”

For more information on the city’s smoke detector program, contact the city fire marshal at 717-291-4869 or firemarshal@cityoflancasterpa.gov.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.