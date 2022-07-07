A Lancaster city man convicted of threatening a passenger with a gun while working as an Uber driver in 2020 will spend nearly two years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Lorenzo L. Plauger, 29, to nine to 23 months in prison, followed by two years of probation, according to a news release.

Reinaker sentenced Plauger on July 1. Plauger was convicted in March of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, according to a news release from the district attorney's office. He was also charged with robbery, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo prosecuted the case and sought a sentence of one to five years in prison.

“It’s an appropriate sentence for the harm this individual caused,” Linardo said, according to the release.

At around 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020, officers responded to South Franklin Street for a report of a robbery. The passenger told officers that while he was in Plauger's black Hyundai, Plauger pulled into an alleyway near 600 East Mifflin Street and locked the doors, according to the release.

Plauger then pointed a black handgun at the passenger's head and said "give me all your money you got," according to the release. The passenger was able to grab the gun and get it from Plauger, causing it to fall between the car seat and driver's side door. Plauger then hit the passenger multiple times with his hands before the passenger was able to escape.

Police and the passenger were able to identify Plauger by looking at his Uber profile, according to the release.