A Lancaster city man was convicted of threatening a passenger with a gun while working as an Uber driver in 2020, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Lorenzo Lee Plauger, 28, of the 30 block of West New Street, was convicted by a jury on March 23 of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, according to a news release from the district attorney's office. He was also charged with robbery, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

At around 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020, officers responded to South Franklin Street for a report of a robbery. The passenger told officers that while he was in Plauger's black Hyundai, Plauger pulled into an alleyway near 600 East Mifflin Street and locked the doors, according to the release.

Plauger then pointed a black handgun at the passenger's head and said "give me all your money you got," according to the release. The passenger was able to grab the gun and get it from Plauger, causing it to fall between the car seat and driver's side door. Plauger then hit the passenger multiple times with his hands before the passenger was able to escape.

Police and the passenger were able to identify Plauger by looking at his Uber profile, according to the release.

The district attorney's office said Plauger faces a maximum of 14 years in prison. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker will sentence him at a later date.