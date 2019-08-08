Lancaster city is poised to join other Lancaster County municipalities in banning video gaming terminals.

City Council is set to vote on a resolution Tuesday prohibiting the devices within city limits. It’s authorized to do so under a law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July that amended the gambling expansion law that Pennsylvania passed in 2017.

The 2017 law, among other things, allowed for video gaming terminals at truck stops meeting certain criteria. The recent amendment, which is worded to apply only to Lancaster County, allows local governments to opt out of those provisions.

To do so, municipalities must pass a resolution to that effect and send it to the state Gaming Control Board by Aug. 31. The board said it had received 16 opt-outs as of the end of July. More have opted out since.

Several county municipalities had sought to bar the machines before the opt-out law, only to face lawsuits by the Rutter’s convenience store chain.

The terminals in question are considered games of chance. The opt-out does not apply to games deemed to involve player skill, city officials said.

The resolution is one of 10 that council is scheduled to consider on Tuesday.

Among the other nine are measures that would:

• Change Lancaster Square’s name to Ewell Plaza, in honor of local Olympian Barney Ewell.

• Seek state grants for the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway ($1.4 million) and for the Love Your Block facade improvement program ($50,000).

• Express support for the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and for a National American Latino Museum.