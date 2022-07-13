Lancaster city will receive more than $850,000 to upgrade traffic signals at four intersections along Route 999 (Manor Street), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The city is among 70 state municipalities receiving a combined more than $37.8 million through the state Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program that helps fund traffic signal projects.

The $851,760 the city receives will be used to upgrade traffic signals at the Route 999 intersections with Pearl, Ruby and New Dorwart streets, and Hershey Avenue, PennDOT said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. The grant agreement stipulates that all work must be completed by June 2025.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

The grants are reimbursement​s to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals, according to Wolf’s office.