Lancaster city residents will be able to celebrate the coming of 2022 with “mini dance parties,” according to local officials, who announced that three roaming DJs will be visiting multiple neighborhoods on Friday, New Year’s Eve.

That’s in addition to fireworks displays, which are scheduled to launch from two locations in the city.

City officials recently announced plans for Friday evening on their website — earlier revealing that they will forgo the traditional Red Rose drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ongoing construction at Ewell Plaza. The Red Rose drop typically happens across from Binns Park, which is in the 100 block of North Queen Street.

This year, roaming DJs will play music from 6 to 8 p.m., making 10-to-15-minute stops for the short dance parties, city officials announced.

“The Lancaster Office of Promotion will be on-hand to distribute noisemakers and glow sticks,” according to a post on the city’s website.

In the Sixth and Ninth wards, a DJ is scheduled to stop at Buchanan Park, Reservoir Park and Sixth Ward Park.

In the Seventh Ward, a DJ is scheduled to stop at Washington Elementary School and King Elementary School.

And in the Eighth Ward, a DJ is scheduled to stop at 420 Pearl Street and Rodney Park.

Beginning at 9 p.m., city officials also will host fireworks shows at Hazel Jackson Middle School, in the 400 block of South Ann Street, and at Thomas Armstrong Boulevard, which is near Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Additional details and maps are available at visitlancastercity.com/city-events/lancaster-city-for-the-holidays/new-years-eve.