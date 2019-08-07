When plans to replace Lancaster’s two aging fire stations on East and West King streets were unveiled early this year, Mayor Danene Sorace said the hope was to fund them without additional borrowing.
It turns out that won’t be possible — due in part to a disappointing outcome on a state grant application.
Hence, City Council will be asked to sign off on a $9 million bank loan for the stations, to be provided by ACNB Bank of Gettysburg.
City Hall recently learned the station replacement project has been approved for just $500,000 through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, rather than the $4 million Lancaster applied for, Sorace told council members at Monday’s committee meeting.
The city plans to find out the reasons behind the decision and to continue seeking additional funding, she said.
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget. It's a competitive grant “with hundreds of worthy applicants,” a state spokesperson said.
The loan
The mayor’s comments came as Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services, explained the planned ACNB Bank loan at Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance authorizing it is to be introduced Tuesday, setting up a vote at council’s next meeting in September.
The loan term would be 20 years. The interest rate would be 2.82% during the first half, then shift to a variable rate, capped at 5%.
The bulk of the $9 million principal is to be repaid over the second half of the loan. The city would pay at most $4.81 million in interest, plus $40,000 in issuance costs, for a total of $13.85 million.
That’s a "worst-case scenario," Hopkins said, which assumes the variable rate, once it kicks in, always stays at 5%. It’s expected to be lower, so the city would pay correspondingly less.
In addition, there’s no prepayment penalty, so the city is at liberty to pay off the loan early or refinance it, if it so chooses, said Daryl Peck of Concord Public Finance, the city’s bond adviser.
Another provision allows the city to withdraw funds gradually over the first two years, paying interest only on the portion it uses. That would save an estimated $258,000, Hopkins said.
The city put out its request for loan offers in mid-July. ACNB’s was one of seven responses provided by three banks.
Other option
The city’s other option would be to issue bonds via a bond auction and see what rates it was offered. But the outcome would be uncertain, whereas ACNB’s terms were “quite a bit better than we anticipated,” so it makes sense for the city to take it, Hopkins said.
The estimated cost to replace the stations is $11.5 million, including demolition, new construction and construction management, Hopkins said.
If any money is left over from the loan, it would be put toward other projects, he said.
The city is trying to keep costs down by using the same design for both stations and bidding both of them together, although officials note they’ll be built one at a time.
Bids for the construction work are to be awarded by mid-October. Demolition should start shortly after that, Hopkins said.