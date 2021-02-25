Lancaster city is kicking off a two-year project to create a roadmap for growth and community development.

State law requires municipalities to create a comprehensive plan “that reflects community consensus and informs municipal regulatory and financial decisions.” The document must address essential infrastructure needs, housing and services such as transportation, public health and utilities.

The city said its plan also would consider “diversity, equity, and inclusion; environmental sustainability; economic development; and other topics as identified by the community.”

Four organizations — Partners for Places, the High Foundation, the Ferree Foundation, and the Urban Sustainability Director’s Network — collectively donated $170,000 to support the process. Other funding will come from the city budget and the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

The city is currently seeking an outside consultant to manage the creation of the plan and hopes to have one named by spring. The press release said the plan may be completed by the end of 2022. A variety of outreach efforts are envisioned to ensure city residents have the opportunity to contribute to the plan.

City officials were not available on Wednesday afternoon provide more details about the plan to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.