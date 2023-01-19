Lancaster city officials want to assess the health needs of city residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Feb. 17, the city will accept proposals from outside agencies to conduct a yearlong health assessment that would include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing of city residents. The goal of the assessment is to help the city and its health care partners learn how to more equitably identify and address residents’ health care needs, said Rebecca Geiser, Lancaster’s deputy director of health, housing and community development.

Previous health assessments have focused more on the county as a whole, Geiser said, and the pandemic created a need for a localized focus on health, given the city’s unique demographics.

With the city receiving federal funds through the COVID-19 Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Geiser said now is the time to invest in the personal health of city residents. The city received $1.5 million in CARES money, some of which has already been spent, Geiser said.

“We really noticed during the COVID pandemic that the health needs of the community became more front and center,” Geiser said. “Through this money, we’re able to really respond to the pandemic and really take a close look at the needs right now in 2023 following our COVID challenges.”

Geiser said the city wants to look at public health through a “broad lens,” including issues such as housing. The health assessment will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing from March through June to give residents a chance to offer direct input.

A final report should be completed by spring 2024, Geiser said, which the city will share with its board of health, health care partners and social services agencies to develop a response.

Last May, a countywide assessment named mental health a top priority for Lancaster County residents with 71.9% of survey participants rating it their biggest concern. Greater access to a healthy environment and health care were also named areas of improvement.

Around 55.6% of homes in the county were reported to be at risk for having lead paint contamination, an issue Geiser said the city could expect to see in its own assessment. Lancaster created a lead abatement program in 2006 to remediate homes in poorer neighborhoods affected by hazardous lead levels.

The city could expect many key issues reported in the county assessment, such as access to quality health care, to appear more prominently in its own findings due to economic and racial differences in the city. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of color and low-income people are at greater risk of disease, injury and violence with limited access to health care.

Black and Hispanic communities make up 56.9% of the city’s population compared to 17% of the county at large, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the city, 19.1% of people fall under the poverty line compared to 8.8% of the county.