A Lancaster city teen charged with fatally shooting Rolando Rivera in 2021 will be prosecuted as an adult.

Elijahuwon Brown, 15, withdrew his motion for decertification on Oct. 5, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Sean McBryan, spokesman for district attorney’s office, explained the motion indicates Brown is no longer trying to have his case moved to juvenile court.

Brown is still in Lancaster County Prison, and is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and persons not to possess firearms.

Rivera, 23, was found lying in the street, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds at 9:44 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021, police said. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, an autopsy found.

Police arrested and charged Brown in September 2021 after reviewing video footage from the area around the incident, including some that shows “the suspect raising a firearm and then firing multiple gunshots at Rolando Rivera and continues firing as Rivera falls,” according to previous reporting.

In July 2020, when he was 13 years old, Brown was adjudicated as a minor for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to previous reporting.

Brown is one of the youngest people to be charged with homicide in Lancaster County history.