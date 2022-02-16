A Lancaster city man will spend up to a decade in prison after he was sentenced earlier this month for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Rosario, 55, was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison Feb. 2, the DA’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Rosario will also have to register as a sex offender with state police for the rest of his life, a DA's office spokesperson said. The DA's office is also recommending that additional sex offender conditions be imposed, but that decision will be made by a parole board when Rosario is released.

Attempts to reach Rosario’s attorney, John McMahon, were not immediately successful Tuesday.

Rosario, of the 100 block of East Ross Street, was convicted in September on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault following a three-day trial. The jury also found Rosario not guilty of felony rape and a second charge of misdemeanor indecent assault following their seven-hour deliberation, court records show.

Judge Thomas Sponaugle told Rosario “he put himself in this situation and now had to go to prison to pay for what the jury convicted him of,” according to the news release. He faced as many as 12 years in prison before his sentencing.

Rosario assaulted the woman in her Upper Leacock Township apartment around 3 a.m. in July 2018, the DA’s office said. Rosario, a taxi driver at the time, had picked up the woman and taken her home, then entered her residence and sexually assaulted her after offering to help her carry her belongings.