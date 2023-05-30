A man accused of stabbing a Lancaster city man in April has turned himself in after a monthlong police search.

Jerome Striver Jr., 21, who is homeless, surrendered himself at the city police station Monday morning. He is charged with stabbing a man with a 14-inch knife on the 100 block of South Queen Street on April 17. The man sustained injuries to his torso and shoulder with lacerations to his liver. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Police say Striver knew the man from being incarcerated six to 23 months in Lancaster County Prison in 2022, after Striver pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was in his five-year probation period at the time of the stabbing.

Striver has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on June 12. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.