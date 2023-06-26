A Lancaster man charged with killing a woman and injuring two others after shooting into a group of people in the city last week has turned himself in to police.

Timothy Allen, 20, was taken into police custody Monday, according to Lancaster city police.

On June 17, police issued an arrest warrant for Allen, who is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

Around 3 a.m. that day, police responded to the 600 block of North Plum Street and found Amdrella Cartel, 27, of Lancaster dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said Allen also shot Khalil Tucker in the torso and Daisha Robinson in the face. They sought treatment at a hospital on their own.

A witness told police that she, Cartel and others met with another group about an argument from earlier that day at Queen Street Bistro in the city, according to the criminal complaint. She told police Cartel and Khalil Tucker began fighting.

Police corroborated the witness’s account with security camera video. Once the fight started, the video shows Allen approach, pull out a handgun and shoot into the group of 10 people fighting. The video then shows Allen running toward East Clay Street, firing his gun behind him at the group, with one bullet striking Cartel in the head, which killed her.

According to the complaint, one of the people present at the fight picked Allen out of a photo lineup, corroborating the other accounts.