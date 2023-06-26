A Lancaster man charged with killing a woman and injuring two other people when police said he shot into a group of people in the city earlier this month turned himself in to Lancaster city police on Monday.

Timothy Allen, 20, surrendered to police with his attorney, Lonny Fish, and family, around 1 p.m., Fish said.

"He's not hiding from authorities and he's looking forward to presenting his side of the story," Fish said. Fish declined to elaborate on what Allen's version of events were, but he did said city police were very professional.

According to police, around 3 a.m. July 17, Smith was with a group of people at North Plum and East New streets when he pulled out a gun and began shooting.

When police arrived minutes later, they found found Amdrella Cartel, 27, of Lancaster dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said Allen also shot Khalil Tucker in the torso and Daisha Robinson in the face. They sought treatment at a hospital on their own.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Allen that day and had been looking for him since. He is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

A witness told police that she, Cartel and others met with another group about an argument from earlier that day at Queen Street Bistro in the city, according to the criminal complaint. She told police Cartel and Khalil Tucker began fighting.

Police corroborated the witness’s account with security camera video. Once the fight started, the video shows Allen approach, pull out a handgun and shoot into the group of 10 people fighting. The video then shows Allen running toward East Clay Street, firing his gun behind him at the group, with one bullet striking Cartel in the head, which killed her.

According to the complaint, one of the people at the fight picked Allen out of a photo lineup, corroborating the other accounts.