One person was left injured after a shooting in Lancaster city Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Manor Street, Lancaster city police said.

The person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police are still investigating the incident but said that the public is not at risk.

Susan Hartley, who lives down the street, said that she heard four gunshots while she was outside with her husband.

This is a developing story.

