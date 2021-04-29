Affordable housing, quality of life and homeless services make up the bulk of Lancaster City Council’s five-year plan for using money it expects to receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The plan, approved unanimously by council on Tuesday night, focuses specifically on about $8.37 million in Community Development Block Grant funding anticipated between 2021 and 2025 as well as about $710,000 in Emergency Solutions funds. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Council Member Janet Diaz were absent.

“The city plans to allocate a total of $9 million over the next five years to a set of five major funding categories or priorities: [to maintain] affordable, good quality housing; increase affordable housing opportunities; promote neighborhood quality of life through investment in community assets and engaging services; expand economic opportunities with an emphasis on small businesses; and support homeless services,” said Council Member Faith Craig, chairman of the community planning committee.

HUD requires that five-year plans be submitted for the two grant programs.

As with past plans, maintaining affordable and quality housing is getting the biggest piece of the funding pie, at about $3.58 million Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning & economic development, said when the plan was presented in early April.

Increasing affordable housing opportunities is a new category.

“That’s an area that we really want to dig into more. We’ve had tremendous success over the last year or two in terms of the number of affordable housing units that we’ve been able to incorporate into new development,” Delfs said. “But most of that has been done through the HOME [HUD Home Investment Partnerships Program] funding, and we’re going to be looking at opportunities to use CDBG for that as well.”

The “neighborhood quality of life” category, which includes street improvements and public facilities, gets a lower percentage of money compared with the last five-year plan.

“We’ve used a lot of (CDBG) money for street improvements in the past,” Delfs said. “And we’re really going to be shifting as much of that as possible to housing needs, because that’s what we’re seeing as the top priority in our community.”

A community poll was conducted on the plan. Of the 322 responses received, 47% named housing as a top priority; 24%, homeless needs; 16%, public service needs; 13% for business, parks and community spaces. The response to the poll exceeded expectations, Delfs said. Feedback from meetings with several community organizations and team work sessions were also factored into the plan, Delfs said.

A 30-day public comment period on the plan was conducted after a draft was made public. Delfs said 18 comments were received through the city’s Engage Lancaster online platform, ranging from a suggestion to restore municipal broadband to giving preference to housing uses over commercial uses.