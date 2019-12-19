A convicted sex offender who was out on parole is charged with taking more than 300 photos of a 6-year-old girl and having nearly 500 other photos depicting child pornography, according to Lancaster city police.

Robin Dean Weese, 56, of Old Dorwart Street, admitted to his parole officers that he used his phone and laptop to view photos of pre-pubescent girls that “sometimes had no shirts on,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was not permitted to possess a laptop by his parole officer.

In 1999, he was convicted of 12 charges including rape, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse of children, according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law website.

During a search of his house, parole officers found an Acer Aspire 3 notebook laptop, a cell phone, a 500 GB hard drive and a fake VHS cassette with a 32 GB flash drive inside, police said.

One parole officer found “hundreds of videos and images” of clothed children and their genital areas, according to the affidavit.

Police said the photos were taken in public areas, such as the Strasburg Railroad, Codorus State Park Swimming Pool in Hanover, and his Old Dorwart Street neighborhood.

Weese said that he “used his zoom feature on his camera as to not arouse suspicion of parents,” according to the affidavit.

The Lancaster County Computer Crime Unit was also investigating a tip they received on June 29 about a user with the screen name “Top Secret" who uploaded a photo of a nude child wearing handcuff-style restraints earlier in the month.

Police said the IP address belonged to Weese.

When police seized the devices, they found 469 photos of child pornography, two videos on the notebook laptop and one photo depicting child pornography on the 32GB flash drive, police said.

More than 300 of those photos were taken of a six-year-old girl, police said.

Of those photos, 17 were taken on two separate days that were shot with “the camera pointed directly at her groin,” the affidavit said.

Police said that the girl did not know he was taking photos of her and that she had never given him permission.

Lancaster police are still working on identifying the other children in the images, Lt. Bill Hickey said.

Weese is charged with felony counts of dissemination of photos or videos of child sexual acts, child pornography and criminal use of a communication device. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Weese is in Camp Hill state prison for violating his parole and is awaiting formal arraignment.