Lancaster city has settled a federal lawsuit with a Lancaster Township man who accused city police of using excessive force by shocking him with a stun gun and manhandling him after a traffic stop.

Terms were not specified in the settlement, dated Tuesday, Jan. 7; messages for parties in the case weren't immediately returned.

In his suit, Kenneth D. Gross claimed police stopped him Oct. 14, 2017, for driving without a license and running a stop sign and told him to surrender his keys.

Gross objected, saying his wife was at home with their nine children and wouldn’t be able get his keys.

After another officer arrived, police told Gross he was under arrest and they shocked him with a stun gun when he asked why.

Later, at the city police station, he was told he would be strip searched. When he objected, he was wrestled to the ground and shocked with a stun gun by two unidentified officers.

The suit identified three officers as defendants by name: Joel Thomas, Christopher Kophamel and Isaac Witmer. Ten other officers were listed as “John Does” and the city was named a defendant.

Court documents indicate Thomas, Kophamel and Witmer were dismissed as defendants on Dec. 18.

According to court records, 11 days after Gross’ arrest, he pleaded guilty before a district judge to disorderly conduct and driving without a license. Charges of obstructing law enforcement and failing to stop were withdrawn. He was fined $200 dollars and charged $971 in fees related to his arrest.