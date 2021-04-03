The Bike It Lancaster bicycle sharing program is set to relaunch Monday under a new vendor hired by the city.

The program offers 25 bicycles that are available for up to an hour per trip. The cost is $25 for an annual membership, which allows unlimited one-hour rides. Users without a membership pay $1 for 30 minutes.

Bike It Lancaster has six stations College Square, Rotary Park, Lancaster Amtrak Station, and on West King, West Orange and South Duke streets. Virtual stations – city bike racks that are digitally designated as a station – can be found at the North Museum, on West King and Ruby streets, Culliton Park, Reservoir Park, Lancaster Science Factory, and East Frederick and North Lime streets.

Users can access a bike at any station and return it to any other station by using an app on their smart phone. Participants can download the app and find more information at bikeitlancaster.com.

Bike It Lancaster was originally launched in 2017 but was suspended after almost three years when its former operator, Zagster, shut down its programs nationwide in June 2020, citing financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its first 13 months of operation in Lancaster, the program attracted 436 members who took 981 trips.

At the time, the program had 30 bikes and six stations.

To relaunch the program, Lancaster city partnered with Tandem Mobility LLC, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, company that operates bike share programs nationwide. Tandem provides bikes, docking stations, customer service and logistics, and it will be responsible for maintaining the stations.

Tandem uses Movatic software to operate its bike share programs.

“We have partnered with them to provide the software platform that enables us to operate the bikes via the app,” Tandem founder and CEO Keli Hoyt-Rupert said. “A rider downloads the app, creates a profile and then hits start ride.”

The app, Hoyt-Rupert said, unlocks a bike via Bluetooth. When the bike is returned, it can be locked the same way via the phone, and by connecting a cable from the lock to the station.

Tandem’s clients include Penn State Health and College of Medicine in Hershey, which relaunched its program there last September. That bike share program had also been operated by Zagster.