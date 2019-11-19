Thousands of Lancaster city Bureau of Water customers who haven’t arranged for installation of a mandatory remote water meter-reading device are about to get their last warning.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, the city is sending out water service shutoff notices by certified mail.

They inform recipients that they have 10 days to schedule an installation appointment. Otherwise, their water will be turned off without further notice.

The mailing represents the last stage of a technology upgrade that began a year and a half ago.

The city doesn’t want to shut off anyone’s water, deputy public works director Matt Metzler said, but it has exhausted its other options.

The water system serves around 140,000 people in Lancaster and surrounding municipalities. That works out to around 47,000 accounts, each with a meter.

Remote meter reading improves billing efficiency and accuracy, the city says. The devices that enable it are known as “encoder-receiver-transmitters” or ERTs.

To date, contractor Grid One has installed ERTs on about 44,000 meters, also installing new meters when needed.

That leaves roughly 3,000 customers who haven’t responded to efforts to contact them — efforts including at least two letters and a notification hung on their doors.

The city plans to send shutoff notices to the first 2,000 in coming days. The remainder will get them in about two weeks, Metzler said.

In the interim, the city hopes media coverage and word-of-mouth will prompt them to make appointments, so fewer certified letters need to be sent. They cost more than $6 apiece.

The holdouts appear to be spread fairly evenly across the system, Metzler said. A number appear to be absentee landlords with multiple properties, he said.

In some cases, it may be that the properties recently changed hands, or their owners were busy or out of town, he said.

In Lancaster city, a utility shutoff typically leads to a condemnation, requiring a property to be vacated after 72 hours until service can be restored. Procedures in other municipalities depend on their specific regulations.

For rental properties, notifications are mailed both to landlords and to tenants, Metzler said.

“If the tenant gives us access to the property, we’ll make the exchange,” he said.

