Tina Campbell has been tapped by Mayor Danene Sorace to become Lancaster city’s next director of administrative services, a position that helps shape the city’s annual budget.

Campbell’s appointment is expected to receive approval from the City Council at its Sept. 12 meeting. She will fill the shoes of longtime administrative director Patrick Hopkins, who retired in June after more than 20 years in the role.

The administrative services department manages the city’s community involvement, insurance, employee benefits and debt service budgets.

“Tina Campbell’s exceptional track record in both financial and not-for-profit sectors speaks volumes about her ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver sustainable results,” Sorace said in a statement. “We are confident that her forward-thinking approach and extensive experience make her the ideal candidate to lead our Department of Administrative Services.”

Campbell has served as the city’s community fund development manager since spring 2022. In that job, she oversaw a “100% increase in grants,” according to the mayor’s office. Campbell also served as CEO of the local business development nonprofit ASSETS.

City Council President Amanda Bakay expressed full support of Campbell stepping into the new position, noting she doesn’t anticipate any concerns with her appointment from other council members.

“[Campbell] has shown her commitment to the city in a number of ways in the past,” Bakay said, emphasizing Campbell’s role in city grant procurement. “I hope her record speaks for itself.”

Hopkins continues to work for the city as a consultant through his newly formed company, Hopkins Municipal Consulting LLC.