The blighted Lancaster building that was once Walnut Street School – and later housed the photocopier business G.E. Richards before sitting empty for more than a decade – could soon be taken over by the process of eminent domain.

City officials have tried acquiring the property through eminent domain before.

But this time it may happen, city Bureau of Planning Senior Planner Emma Hamme told Lancaster City Council on Monday night during a committee meeting.

She presented staff’s request that council approve at its Feb. 14 meeting a $325,000 loan from the Enterprise Zone Loan Fund to the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster to pay for the building at 502-506 W. Walnut St.

The authority in December filed paperwork to begin the eminent domain process, Hamme said. The city’s Property Reinvestment Board declared the property blighted last summer and its Bureau of Property Maintenance condemned it in August 2021.

Annville Developer Kenneth Wenger purchased the building in 2008 for $275,000 and talked about possible commercial use before approaching the city in 2010 with a plan for eight high-end apartments.

He gutted the building but stopped working after a few months. The city issued vermin infestation and unsanitary condition citations and fines in July 2011, the first of many that followed.

“This process is brutally slow right now, and we don't want to delay it any further," then city Mayor Rick Gray said of the fines at a 2014 hearing.

That year – by agreeing to a rehabilitation plan and submitting a $1,000 deposit to the city – Wenger and his then-attorney, Stephanie Nolan Deviney, halted a process that could have led to the taking of the property by eminent domain.

Wenger was not at Monday’s meeting and could not be reached for comment. Deviney did not respond to questions.

Hamme said if the property is taken, the city could sell it or issue a specific request for proposals.

“We could identify things that we would want to see in the property,” Hamme said, adding those would need to be consistent with recommendations from the city’s planning commission.

“In this case, it’s a unique property and the planning commission recommended a residential, commercial or mixed-use … with high consideration to an educational use or daycare facility,” she said.

She added that the authority has an affordability policy.

“So we would very much like to see some component of affordability if it ended up going to become housing,” she said.

The property was appraised at $315,000, Hamme said, adding that’s what the authority would be required to pay the owner if the property is acquired through eminent domain. While the appraisal is $315,000, the $325,000 loan is necessary to cover fees and insurance. That’s higher than the $12,000 to $50,000 appraisal values that the city typically deals with in eminent domain cases, she said.

Council member Jaime Arroyo asked whether the authority would be required to accept the highest offer if it were to sell the property.

“We’re not required to accept the best price,” Hamme said. “We accept the best offer, you know, the offer that rehabilitates the building, that does it properly. We have a review committee in place so we’re actually bringing in building codes and planning staff to review those offers ….”

Council member Faith Craig asked if there would be a required timeline for progress for whoever might be selected.

Hamme said the authority typically deals in year-long contracts for cases involving eminent domain but that those are often for single-family townhouses. In this case it might be extended, she said.