Lancaster city is seeking proposals for how to spend the $5 million in federal pandemic funds it has allocated for affordable housing.

This week the city has issued a request for proposals, RFP, asking developers, nonprofits or other community partners to submit plans for spending the portion of the $39.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has designated for affordable housing projects.

The proposals could be for construction of new housing units, rehabilitation of existing buildings for affordable housing, or the creation of housing funds or programs to subsidize or encourage affordable housing projects, according to bid documents.

“The City of Lancaster welcomes any and all ideas about how to solve our collective challenge,” the bid documents say.

Sealed proposals will be accepted via the Pennsylvania Electronic Document and Bid Management website, www.pennbid.net, through 11 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Per federal guidelines, funding must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and projects completed by Dec. 31, 2026.