For Tom Brooks, the park across the street from his Lancaster city home of 72 years holds a special meaning.

Tucked away among dozens of homes and businesses on a triangle-shaped block in the city’s northeast, Sixth Ward Park was established 95 years ago to honor the memory of soldiers who served in World War I and provide neighborhood children with a place for sports and recreation.

Fourteen of those soldiers were memorialized on bronze plates attached to trees planted several years after the Great War ended in 1918, their names offering a reminder of the sacrifice made so people can enjoy a day at the park. The trees memorializing the soldiers flanked an area of the park known as the Walk of Honor.

But in the decades since the bronze plates were attached to the trees, all the plates disappeared. And while no one is sure what became of them, Brooks and a group of his neighbors wanted to make sure anyone who goes to the park understands its significance.

“I figured if these men went off to war for us and died, the least we can do is respect their memory,” said Brooks, 73, who lives in the 700 block of Hamilton Street.

Brooks teamed up with fellow Hamilton Street neighbors Jack Tracy, Chris Thompson and Kelcy Waller to purchase a granite memorial stone with the names of the 14 local soldiers etched into it. On Saturday, the group will hold a dedication ceremony for the memorial at the 680 E. Ross St. park beginning at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.

“We believe these men might have been members of some of the organizations in their community and when they didn’t come home from the war, the community decided to honor them and did this to remember their sacrifice,” said Tracy, 61, talking about why the park was created.

“For me, this memorial is about preserving the history of the park,” Tracy said. “It’s something we needed to do and had been thinking about for four years but finally got it done.”

‘We are here because of them’

The project is important to Brooks, Tracy, Thompson and Waller because of its ties to the military, making Saturday’s dedication of the stone monument timely as it comes the day after the nation observes Veterans Day.

More than 27,500 veterans lived in Lancaster County between 2016 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tracy’s father, former Lancaster County Commissioner Jack F. Tracy, served with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

“My father started as a private first class and retired as a lieutenant colonel,” Tracy said. “Most of his promotion happened in the battlefield.”

Tracy said his father was 22 years old when he was in the vortex of the opening assault on Iwo-Jima, a 36-day battle that would become the deadliest in Marine history. Before it was over, 6,821 Marines died and 19,217 were wounded, according to newspaper records.

“I’m glad my father made it home alive. A lot of guys didn’t,” said Tracy, who served four years in the Air Force Presidential Honor Guard as a training instructor. “He was one of the lucky ones, and so was I. I didn’t have to serve in the battlefield.”

Thompson, 47, said he wants people to not only visit and enjoy the park with their families, but also remember the perseverance and sacrifices of those who have served in the military. Both of his grandfathers served in World War II.

One of them, Robert H. Thompson Sr., of Lancaster, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The staff sergeant taught photo reconnaissance from B-29 bombers. He later served as a senior lieutenant with the Lancaster city police department for 53 years until he retired in 2003.

“There’s so much to be grateful for,” Chris Thompson said. “Just to think that they came back and got a chance to live their lives… I think of all the circumstances, all that went into me being here today.”

Tracy, Brooks, and Thompson said their project is not about them.

“There are all kinds of stories related to this park and the people who lived in this neighborhood, and those stories kind of stick with you,” said Tracy. “Think of the young men who didn’t have the chance to come home and enjoy life and take advantage of this park. Yet here we are, worthy of the sacrifices they made. That moves me the most and it makes me feel good that our neighbors back in those years decided to honor them.”

Thompson echoed Tracy’s sentiment.

“What we are doing is nothing compared to what these guys gave up,” he said. “Look at their names and think about what they did and the fact that they did not come back. My grandfathers came back. We are here because of them.”

A PayPal and a GoFundMe page for the Sixth Ward Park WWI memorial have been set up to help raise $3,500 for the project. Any funds raised over this amount will be used for flags, flowers and any other needs for the memorial park. For more information, email Brooks at tomshomefront@aol.com.