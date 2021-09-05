Anita Darpino began her Aug. 22 email to the Watchdog with a caveat.

“This may not be the most pressing issue of the day but it’s something that is on my mind.”

Turns out, what the Lancaster Township resident was writing about — Lancaster city’s curbside rain gardens — is tied to a pressing issue, though not to what prompted Darpino’s message.

She was concerned rain gardens were overgrown by weeds.

“I have seen some that look tended, but the majority don’t and it’s kind of sad. It looks sloppy. And our city is a nice city to see,” Darpino said when the Watchdog called her Monday.

Darpino wanted to know what the rain gardens are for and if there is a maintenance plan. In particular, Darpino mentioned the rain gardens on Mulberry Street at Chestnut and Walnut streets, which she uses to come into and out of town when she volunteers at the Lancaster Public Library’s Marshall Street Bookstore. On her way home, she passes rain gardens at Plum and Walnut streets, near Lancaster Brewing Co.

The quick answer to Darpino’s question is that the rain gardens help reduce the amount of stormwater that flows into the city’s combined sewer system by collecting it and enabling it to absorb slowly it into the earth instead of sending it down storm drains. Too much rain overwhelms the sewage treatment system and can send untreated wastewater into the Conestoga River, and, ultimately, to the Chesapeake Bay, where, among other things, it can help to fuel algae growth that depletes oxygen needed by aquatic life.

The city has been working for years to reduce the pollution entering the bay and is now subject to a 2017 consent decree with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to that end.

Rain gardens are part of that strategy. The city has been installing them for about a decade. There are about 140 and more are in the works or planned: One is being built on St. Joseph Street near Lafayette Elementary School in the city’s southwest. Work is expected to start in the fall on another along Highland Avenue at the city’s southern gateway.

(The Watchdog also learned something at hearing that, despite having lived more than a decade on Willow Street Pike near Meadia Heights as a boy and living in the city the past decade: That pike does not become Queen Street as assumed: Highland runs several blocks from around Greenwood Avenue to Seymour Street. Who knew?!)

Do they work?

Whether they work is something this Watchdog column writer has long been curious about.

“I am happy to announce that the gardens are working really, really well,” said Sybil Gotsch, an associate professor of biology at Franklin & Marshall College. Students in her ecohydrology lab studied more than 50 of the rain gardens this past winter and spring.

The EPA considers a rain garden to be doing its job if it infiltrates — basically, absorbs and slowly releases into the ground — at least 10 inches of water an hour, Gotsch said. Her students found that, on average, the rain gardens her four students studied were able to facilitate the absorption of much more water — 71 inches an hour — as measured using a tool called an infiltrometer.

“I was shocked at how they were working,” Gotsch said.

And Gotsch’s students appreciated studying how the city’s environmental programs are working to help solve a problem. They also connected with some residents curious about what they were doing — a plus when so much learning has been virtual during the pandemic.

Kate Austin, the city’s green infrastructure asset coordinator, said the city does monthly maintenance and inspections for things such as plant health and erosion and makes annual reports to the EPA; the city does infiltration tests every five years and reports those findings to the EPA.

Overall, the city’s stormwater management projects, which also include green roofs and porous pavement (more than 300 projects in all, counting rain gardens), help divert more than 40 million gallons annually from reaching the combined sewer system, according to Austin.

This is not without cost, however.

While many factors go into the cost of a given rain garden, Austin said an average is about $30,000. Money for the city’s green infrastructure program comes from a stormwater fee assessed since 2014 on all property owners based on the amount of impervious surface they own. The city also receives grants.

Impervious surfaces are things like roofs, sidewalks or paved driveways that prevent water from reaching and soaking into the ground; the city has estimated about 80% runoff is attributable to impervious surfaces.

The city is a recognized leader in its green infrastructure efforts, Austin said. The project at Walnut and Plum won a state environmental excellence award in 2014.

The rain gardens also have other benefits, Austin said. They provide habitat for bees and other pollinators and aesthetics.

Maintenance plan

Back to Darpino’s question about weeds.

Yes, the rain gardens can get overgrown, both with thriving intentionally planted species and weeds, particularly in August, the peak growth month, Austin said. The city does its best to stay on top of maintenance, which also includes litter removal, but the public works department has been short-staffed because of the pandemic.

“From time to time, we do get complaints,” Austin said. “But, we overwhelmingly get positive responses when we install these in neighborhoods.”

And at least four residents that Austin knows of have adopted gardens. The city is working to formalize an adoption program, although workers will continue monthly maintenance, she said. (To report weeds or other issues, or if interested in the adoption program, send an email to stormwater@citylancasterpa.com.)

On Wednesday, the Watchdog checked back with Darpino to share some of what he found.

“All good news,” she said.

Darpino, it turns out, had driven through the city after the Watchdog chatted with her Monday to check the rain gardens again.

“They looked good,” Darpino said, adding maybe she’d seen them then just before their inspection. “I’m glad to hear the city takes care of them.”

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.