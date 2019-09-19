A man with a handgun kicked in the back door of a Lancaster city restaurant and stole cash from the register Wednesday night and police are searching for him.

The robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. at Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster city police said. No one was injured and police didn't say how much money was taken.

The suspect wore a black short sleeve T-shirt, jeans, a black ball cap, black gloves and had a mask over the lower part of his face, police said. He left, heading east toward the 200 block of North Broad Street.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text Crime Stoppers at LANCS, plus the message, to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be made at this link.

For more Lancaster County crime news: