Amy Singer takes regular walks down her street, greeting her neighbors and making friendly conversation with local businesspeople along the way. Lately, she’s taken up a new activity during her walks: scoping out the sidewalks for spray paint.

Singer, who has lived on the 500 block of West Lemon Street in Lancaster for eight years, took an interest in the sidewalk paint after receiving a letter from the city in March notifying her that the sidewalks outside her home are a tripping hazard and need fixing. The paint marks the problem areas.

The letter also told Singer she is responsible for fixing the sidewalk or paying someone else to do it.

“It’s just kind of a shocking bill to get out of the blue,” she said. “The homeowners insurance policy (representatives) thought I was making something up because they just never heard of a city resident being responsible for curb repairs.”

Singer is not alone in her surprise.

Every year, homeowners in the city face unanticipated sidewalk repair bills that could cost them thousands of dollars. And while the city has a program in place to help cover the expense or spread it out over time, the bills can be a shock to property owners already stung by the rapidly increasing cost of home maintenance.

According to the Home Care Price Index maintained by the online home services directory Thumbtack, the average annual cost of maintaining a single-family home rose 9.3% in 2021 to $4,486. With inflation climbing, those costs likely will continue to increase, making unexpected expenditures like sidewalk repairs harder to handle.

On the hook for repairs

According to Pennsylvania law for third-class cities like Lancaster, home and business owners whose property is adjacent to sidewalks are responsible for their upkeep.

Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director, said property owners may not have heard from the city in recent years due to the pandemic, when sidewalk construction went on “hiatus,” but the city is now pursuing repairs with vigor.

As the city works through street-improvement projects, it is simultaneously bringing sidewalks into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations before finally paving the streets, Campbell said.

The city also is working with UGI Utilities to coordinate the company’s ongoing gas line replacements with its own roadwork. If the city has to tear up a street to replace a waterline, it makes sense for UGI to install and repair its infrastructure on the same timeline.

“Essentially, the message is, ‘If you have work to do, now would be the time to do it,’ ” said Joseph Swope, a UGI spokesperson. Working with the city, he said, saves time and money.

Swope said gas line replacements typically don’t damage sidewalks, and when they do, the company repairs the damage and covers the cost.

Homeowners still have to cover general upkeep required by the city. In a typical year, the city notifies about 150 to 300 homeowners about necessary sidewalk repairs. But that number has jumped in the past 18 months because of additional state requirements on utilities like waterlines. Campbell said the city has mailed out about 700 notices since the beginning of 2021.

According to the city’s construction project map, streets across the city will see roadwork completed over the next few months, including South Lime Street, West Mifflin Street and South Marshall Street. Later this summer, Lancaster will announce a new set of streets to be fully paved by 2023, including West Lemon Street, which is slated to wrap up work early next year.

Singer, who runs her household on a “fixed budget,” worries about people who can’t afford a sudden sidewalk bill.

“How is it even supposed to be possible that people can come up with this kind of money for sidewalk repair?” Singer said. “People are just overwhelmed and at a loss.”

If a homeowner doesn’t complete the necessary repairs, the city will do the work and place a lien on the property until the owner pays for the work.

In March, the city developed a sidewalk assistance program that helps property owners pay off repairs while contracting the city to do the work. Campbell said program participants can choose to pay the entire cost upfront and receive a 10% discount. Property owners also can pay for repairs in installments of $100 a month, or however much they can afford. Another option includes a loan from the city or a grant, which requires proof of income eligibility. All payment plans include a three-year warranty on the repairs.

“We’re going to lengths that the city has never gone to before to try to make it easier to fulfill this kind of an obligation,” Campbell said.

According to the city’s website, program participants are charged $20 per square foot for a concrete sidewalk and $24 per square foot for a brick sidewalk.

Campbell said a “good percentage” of people have taken advantage of the sidewalk program, though he doesn’t have an exact number. Property owners also have the option of doing the work themselves or hiring an independent contractor.

Back on Lemon Street

It’s been more than three months since Lemon Street residents received their sidewalk letters, and Singer is wondering about next steps. The letter indicates property owners need to have sidewalk repairs completed at least 30 days prior to paving, but it gives no timeline other than noting street repairs are slated for “late summer.”

“Even if I had several thousand dollars and I was ready to do this, it’s unclear to me,” Singer said. “It’s hard to plan concrete work 30 days in advance of an unknown date.”

Some Lemon Street property owners already have started to get estimates for their sidewalks. One said he was quoted a price of $8,000; he had been expecting something closer to $1,000.

Property owners still have some time to act and save for repairs. Campbell said gas line replacements on West Lemon Street won’t end until late July or August, followed by waterline work that will last until November.

The exact timing is undetermined, but Campbell said the city has follow-up letters in the works that will indicate the deadline for property owners to complete sidewalk improvements.