Eric Janes did his research before purchasing his Lancaster city home online last June. Living overseas, he couldn’t visit the property in person, so he pored over the city’s strategic plan and newspaper stories to determine if it was the right place for him and his family. And it was.

But the one thing he wasn’t able to research or see in person was traffic on his block of East Fulton Street, between the 200 blocks of North Lime and North Shippen streets. Cars whiz down the two-way street to cut around busier roads and, with no sidewalks, Janes worries about his two children walking to school.

“We bought this home in the city because we’re used to living abroad. We’re used to living in cities, and we’d like to walk,” Janes said. “But (my kids) don’t feel safe, and I’ve been on the street myself where I don’t feel safe.”

Starting last October, Janes began urging city officials to install a sidewalk on his block, suggesting they convert the street to one-way traffic during construction. After months without an answer, the city denied his request at the end of March. He’s already begun petitioning to overturn this decision and has collected 40 signatures so far from his neighbors.

Lancaster is considered highly walkable, and with major roads and highways crisscrossing the city, sidewalks play an important role in helping pedestrians get around safely. City Council member Lochard Calixte said sidewalks also increase property values and make homes and businesses more accessible.

Municipal code requires the city to install sidewalks along both sides of public streets, except those that are narrow with limited right-of-way width. At just 22 feet wide, Janes’ block of Fulton Street is considered narrow, making it one of the many alleys and side streets throughout the city that lack sidewalks.

The city evaluated Janes’ request on March 2, conducting an hourlong inspection of his block. Based on that inspection, the city did not recommend adding sidewalks to the block but did suggest removing a parking spot on North Lime Street that made it difficult for drivers to see when turning onto Fulton Street.

Janes said the city’s inspection covered too short a time period to gather a full picture of vehicular and pedestrian activity. He said he sat in his carport himself one weekend in early April and observed at least 10 cars “ripping” down the street in the span of just an hour.

“Knowing that there was an issue and deciding not to act seems like negligence to me,” Janes said. “It opens themselves up to litigation, and as taxpayers, myself included, we ultimately foot the bill for any lawsuits and loss of revenue and income that the city holds.”

A problem of space

The city’s decision is partly a matter of linear measurements.

Constructing sidewalks encroaches on the width of a street, so the city typically only adds sidewalks to both sides of two-way streets that are a minimum of 28 feet wide, according to Steve Campbell, the city’s director of Public Works.

One-way streets can fit sidewalks even if they’re narrower than 28 feet wide because they have one less traffic lane. The inspection of Janes’ block considered whether converting it to one-way traffic would be in the city’s best interest.

The conclusion: No. The city arrived at that based on the fact that no pedestrians were observed during the inspection window, and most drivers traveling on the block maintained slow speeds. There was also a concern that changing the street to one-way traffic would encourage drivers to cut across nearby parking lots, creating a safety concern.

Calixte said there’s “no doubt” that the lack of sidewalks on Janes’ block is a “big concern,” but he believes the study was conducted in the best interest of city residents.

“Although sidewalks are required along both sides of the streets according to the City Code, unfortunately some streets are so narrow that it is almost impossible to build sidewalks while following the city's regulations,” Calixte said. “Indeed, sidewalks must be built based on the City Code.”

Janes said financial concerns may have motivated the city’s decision, based on a conversation he had with a representative from Public Works.

“I remember them telling me that the city’s not going to have money for this, and even if they did it’d be like a five-year project down the line because they have so many other important things, which was just also ridiculous,” Janes said.

Campbell estimated that installing sidewalks costs the city about $20 to $25 per square foot. This means that installing a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on one side of Janes’ block could cost between $52,000 and $66,000.

Many factors

Neighboring municipalities weigh similar feasibility and financial considerations when determining whether to install sidewalks on residential blocks.

Like Lancaster city, Manheim Township looks at a street’s width, as well as whether trees would block a sidewalk, if curbs should be installed, and how many driveways would be impacted. Philip Mellott, Manheim Township’s director of Public Works, also considers how much constructing a sidewalk costs, estimating that installing 5-foot-wide sidewalks on one side of a seven-house street would cost the township roughly $21,5000.

Ralph Hutchinson, township manager for East Lampeter, noted his township doesn’t receive many complaints about sidewalks — one per month, if that. Many are requests to forgo sidewalks, either from developers who don’t want to pay for installing them or residents who don’t want them intruding on their property.

But for Janes and his neighbors, safety will remain a top concern. He will continue collecting signatures in favor of sidewalk installation.

“There should be a sidewalk. We should have a safe place to walk. I shouldn’t have to petition the city for such,” Janes said.

Lancaster city officials couldn’t provide an exact estimate of how many blocks lack sidewalks or how many are too narrow for sidewalks, citing the difficulty of gathering and verifying data on all of the city’s 130 miles of streets. However, Campbell said most streets do have sidewalks.

“There is a relatively small percentage of locations within the city where there aren’t sidewalks, except for on narrower streets. And the circumstances surrounding whether a sidewalk is possible or not often depends on what can be engineered within the right of way,” Campbell added.

Campbell said that the best path forward will be for Janes and his neighbors to request the city’s Traffic Commission consider converting the block to a one-way street at its May 3 meeting.

“We are a city that was established in the 17th century, that became a real city in the 18th century, and we’re trying to deal with 21st century concerns,” Campbell said. “So, I do just ask for patience and try to understand the wide variety of aspects of the challenges in front of us.”

Janes told the Watchdog that he plans to be at Tuesday’s Traffic Commission to make his case.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.