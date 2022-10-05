Lancaster city, in conjunction with Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, awarded $1.2 million in federal rescue money to a pair of affordable housing projects.

The pair awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $639,016 to YWCA Lancaster and $550,000 to Chestnut Housing Corporation during last week’s redevelopment authority meeting. The nonprofits’ housing construction projects are intended to help low-income residents combat homelessness in the city.

The housing authority’s pool of recovery money differs from the $5 million in ARPA funds the city set aside for affordable housing. The money comes from a separate pool of federal stimulus funds, the HOME-ARPA program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Lancaster County received nearly $6.8 million of the federal HOME-ARPA money and put out a call for funding proposals in April. Redevelopment Authority Director Justin Eby said the money is available for city and county projects, but only city projects were among the applications submitted by the May deadline.

YWCA and Chestnut Housing’s projects were picked because they best aligned with HOME-ARPA funding goals, Eby said.

The YWCA’s YForward housing project involves redeveloping the organization’s North Lime Street location to create 16 units dedicated to women — four of which are funded by the HOME-ARPA funds. Aaron Spangler, YWCA’s director of communications, said construction is already underway, and a few studios are expected to open in 2023. The YWCA building already contains 38 housing units.

The apartments are one facet of a bigger, $11 million effort to “reimagine” the YWCA’s historic building to fit modern needs, Spangler said. In addition to adding more housing units to the building, the money will be used to install an ADA-compliant elevator and create a new space for the nonprofit’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center.

“[It’s] the same approach of building where we already are while addressing community needs,” Spangler said.

Although the timeline for the project is fluctuating, Spangler said the total renovations are slated for completion by 2024.

Chestnut Housing Corporation President Sue Waterfield said her agency’s Millburn Apartments project marks the first time the nonprofit has applied for public funding, and she’s grateful it received a “vote of confidence” from the city.

“This money is going to get us a long way,” Waterford said.

The 607-609 Rockland Ave. site is a blighted property the city awarded Chestnut Housing last month, Waterfield said. Over the next two years, her agency hopes to transform the site into an eight-unit complex with studio and two-bedroom apartments.

The funding brings the 12-year-old nonprofit a step closer to its goal of creating 100 affordable homes for people experiencing homelessness by 2027. Chestnut Housing, which is a branch of East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, currently has 17 units; the finished Millburn Apartment project will bump the number of units the nonprofit has opened to 25.

The total estimated Rockland Ave. project cost is around $2 million, and Waterford believes the nonprofit won’t have trouble raising the remaining amount. She said Chestnut Housing also applied for a portion of the city’s general ARPA funds for the project.

Eby said there aren’t more HOME-ARPA applications to review at the moment, but the organization will consider putting out another call for proposals in the future before the 2030 spending deadline.

Affordable housing applicants for the city’s general ARPA pool can expect updates later this month, city Councilmember Jaime Arroyo said Monday during a council committee meeting.