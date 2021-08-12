Road crews will begin paving Prince Street in Lancaster city on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a day later than previously scheduled.

The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release, and continue on weekdays until Aug. 20. Lane closures will be in place, and motorists should expect delays, PennDOT said.

The work will begin at the West James Street intersection and progress south from there, according to PennDOT.

The paving work is part of a 1.6-mile, $1.4 million project on Prince Street that includes the installation of new accessible curb ramps. The improvements span from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

PennDOT still expects the entire project to finish by Oct. 29.

More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.